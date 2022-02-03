Two locals charged in multistate drug investigation

Two people from the Mountain Empire are among 39 indicted in an undercover investigation into a violent drug trafficking organization with ties to at least three states.

Howard Edward Wilson, 48, of Marion, Virginia, and Chrysten Arielle Evens, 35, of Johnson City, Tennessee, have each been indicted with one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to sell, deliver or manufacture 300 grams or more of methamphetamine and one count of possession with intent to sell more than 300 grams of meth within 500 feet of a drug-free zone.

The investigation began in March 2020 and focused on those trafficking illicit drugs into Knoxville and surrounding counties from Indiana and Georgia, according to a news release from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. TBI agents worked alongside local agents to conduct surveillance as well as multiple controlled purchases of narcotics.

Through the execution of multiple search warrants, traffic stops and extensive surveillance operations, agents seized large amounts of various drugs that were primarily supplied from individuals residing in Indiana and Georgia, the release states.

Others indicted in the investigation live in the Knoxville area, as well as Indiana and Georgia.