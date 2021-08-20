Two Bristol, Tennessee officers promoted to major

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Two longtime members of the Bristol Tennessee Police Department have been promoted to the rank of major, overseeing operations and administration within the agency.
Terry L. Johnson, who has served as captain of the department's Criminal Investigations Division since 2014, will serve as major of operations, according to a news release from the city. Johnson will oversee criminal investigations and the department’s patrol division, the release states.
In addition, Walter Brown will serve as major of administration, overseeing training, communications, community policing and other support services. Walter has served as captain of support services, the release states.
The two positions became vacant in June, when Maj. Tim Eads announced his retirement after 27 years with the city and Matt Austin became the city’s police chief, replacing Blaine Wade, who retired.
“I’m very honored to be able to promote these two as the leadership team,” Austin said. “I can’t say enough how proud I am to be able to stand beside them. All of us together will continue moving this department forward from good to great.”
Johnson joined the city in 1994 as a member of the Bristol Tennessee Fire Department. He was cross-trained in fire suppression and law enforcement under the Public Safety Officer (PSO) Program then in effect and officially moved to the Police Department in 1996, the release states. While overseeing the CID, he also served as special operations commander in charge of the explosive ordnance disposal unit, SWAT Team and negotiations.
A veteran of the U.S. Army and U.S. Army National Guard, Brown began his law enforcement career as a corrections officer for the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office and came to Bristol in 1998 as a public safety officer, the release states. He served as sergeant of patrol for nearly a decade then moved into the role of administrative police lieutenant before being promoted to captain of support services in 2018. In that role, he oversaw the daily operations of a variety of departmental divisions, including community policing, evidence, traffic enforcement, school resource officers, animal control and the auxiliary and reserve units.