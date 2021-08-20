Two Bristol, Tennessee officers promoted to major

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Two longtime members of the Bristol Tennessee Police Department have been promoted to the rank of major, overseeing operations and administration within the agency.

Terry L. Johnson, who has served as captain of the department's Criminal Investigations Division since 2014, will serve as major of operations, according to a news release from the city. Johnson will oversee criminal investigations and the department’s patrol division, the release states.

In addition, Walter Brown will serve as major of administration, overseeing training, communications, community policing and other support services. Walter has served as captain of support services, the release states.

The two positions became vacant in June, when Maj. Tim Eads announced his retirement after 27 years with the city and Matt Austin became the city’s police chief, replacing Blaine Wade, who retired.

“I’m very honored to be able to promote these two as the leadership team,” Austin said. “I can’t say enough how proud I am to be able to stand beside them. All of us together will continue moving this department forward from good to great.”