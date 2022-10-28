 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Two arrested in connection with human remains found at boat ramp

Human Remains - SOHO

Sullivan County Sheriff’s deputies on the scene at the Sullivan County Observation Knob boat ramp after adult human remains were located at South Holston Lake Thursday morning.

 Emily Ball, Bristol Herald Courier

The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people Friday in connection with the discovery of human remains near a South Holston Lake boat ramp near Observation Knob on Thursday.

Wanda Marie Ward.png

Wanda Marie Ward
James Duncan.png

James Duncan

According to the press release from the SCSO, Wanda Marie Ward has been charged with second-degree murder, tampering with evidence and sale and delivery of a schedule 1 drug. James Edward Duncan III was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

The release said Duncan will face charges  of accessory after the fact and tampering with evidence.

The identity of the victim, who is referred to as a male subject in the release, will be revealed pending the notification of the next of kin.

SCSO officials and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation began the investigation concerning the identity of the deceased person and the circumstances that led to his death after a fisherman found the remains while preparing to go out on the lake Thursday.

