Three suspects arrested following high-speed chase on I-81

A high-speed police chase across Washington County, Virginia, on I-81 Tuesday eventually resulted in the arrest of three suspects following a foot chase at Love’s Mill near Glade Spring and Chilhowie.

On Tuesday, around noon, the Washington County Virginia Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a reckless driver in a Chevrolet Camaro traveling northbound on I-81 at a high rate of speed in excess of 100 mph, police said.

Sgt. Troy Hinchey of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office began a pursuit of the vehicle. Virginia State Police advised they had a visual of the vehicle at Exit 35 of I-81.

A crash site was found on Loves Mill Road, where it was observed that three male subjects were fleeing on foot. A foot chase was then initiated by police.

All three subjects were apprehended without incident.

The vehicle, which had New Jersey license plates, was reported stolen out of New York.

The three male subjects were identified as Estiven Arvelo, 27, of Allen Town, Pennsylvania; Jose Cruz, 26, of Bronx, New York; and Walter Capellan, 26, of Bronx, New York.

Arvelo, Cruz and Capellan were each charged with grand larceny, conspiracy to commit larceny and fleeing from law enforcement, police said.

All three suspects were transported to the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail.