Three arrested in Buchanan County drug investigation

Three Southwest Virginia residents face felony charges following a two-month drug investigation in Buchanan County, authorities said Thursday.

Darrell Scott Mullins, 33, of Bluefield, and Tisha Hurley, 31, of Vansant, have each been charged with possession, possession with intent to distribute a Schedule I/II narcotic, possession of 10 grams or more but less than 100 grams of methamphetamine, possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of a firearm while in possession of a Schedule I/II narcotic.

Rashad Ali Giles, 43, of Pocahontas, has also been charged with possession of a firearm by a felon.

On Tuesday, the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office, as well as officers from the Virginia State Police, Grundy Police Department and the 29th Judicial Drug Task Force, executed a search warrant at a residence located on Elkins Branch Road in the Grundy area, according to a news release. Deputies said the search was executed as a result of a two-monthlong investigation into the distribution of narcotics. Investigators found about one ounce of heroin and methamphetamine and a firearm.

The three arrested individuals were taken to the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail in Haysi.

Mullins is being held on a $4,500 bond. Giles is being held on a $1,5000 bond, and Hurley is being held without bail.

The three are expected to be arraigned in Buchanan County General District Court, the release states.