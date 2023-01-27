Sullivan county man charged with second murder

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — A Sullivan County grand jury this week indicted Donald Britt, 32, on a second count of first-degree murder.

Britt, 32, is currently in Sullivan County Jail accused of shooting Katie Arnold at her residence on January 18.

The second murder charge comes after the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office found the body of Barry Countiss at his Blountville, Tennessee home on January 19.

Alongside the first-degree murder charge, on Jan. 25 the Sullivan County Grand Jury presented Britt with an additional six charges, including one count of felony murder, especially aggravated burglary, possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, theft over $2,500 but less than $10,000 and theft over $1,000 but less than $2,500.

Countiss body was found at his residence, about a mile from Britt’s apparent first victim , who was found shot in her home near Tri-Cities Airport.

Britt was spotted in Jonesborough later that day driving a vehicle belonging to Countiss. Authorities say he led police on a chase to Johnson City before being involved in an accident with a TBI agent.

He was treated at a local hospital and then transferred to the jail in Blountville.

According to SCSO Britt was served with a no-bond capias from the Criminal Court related to these charges.

He remains in the Sullivan County Jail.