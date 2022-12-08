Sullivan County lights tree of remembrance

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. – Sullivan County residents gathered at the steps of the courthouse to celebrate the start of the holidays and to remember loved ones in the community lost to violence with the lighting of two trees, one a Christmas tree, the other a tree of remembrance.

John Gardner, the Sullivan County Commission chairman pro tem, welcomed everyone to the lighting of the Christmas tree while emphasizing the importance of taking a moment to remember those who have been lost at the hands of violence.

“Tonight, we experience together two traditions here in Blountville, the lighting of the Christmas tree and the remembrance tree. One is a reminder of the light that was born into this world that we have the charge to make way for so that light can be born again through us and to share that light in this world,” Gardner said. “We also realize that this is a time of year that can be very trying for many people in our community. For as many that celebrate a first holiday with a new child, there’s just as many that are facing this season without someone for the first time.”

After the Sullivan County Christmas tree was lit, continuing what has been a 40-year tradition in Sullivan County. Joan Berry, the founder and president of HOPE for Victims, a Sullivan County-based non-profit that provides support and resources to families of victims of violent crimes, reflected on how difficult the holidays can be for her and other Sullivan County residents who have lost loved ones to violence.

“Holidays are very hard for some of us here this evening. But over the years, I have met lots of people, and we all walk the same walk, and we know the pain of each other. It doesn’t matter if it’s been a year or two years, or 20 years. You know there’s still that void in our heart, and there’s an empty chair at our table,” Berry said. “Although this is a somber time, I am comforted by the folks that I have met and the special bond that we have.”

As the Tree of Remembrance was lit, Sullivan County residents shared the names of the family members they have lost, victims of violent crime over the years.