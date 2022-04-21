 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sullivan County lawyer disbarred after theft conviction

A Sullivan County lawyer was found guilty of property theft this Thursday and has subsequently been disbarred from practicing law.

Kyle Douglas Vaughan has been ordered to pay his former law partners $223,452.20 in restitution after being found guilty of property theft, which is a Class B felony, by the Criminal Court of Washington County, Tennessee.

Vaughan has, as of April 21, been permanently disbarred for his actions by the Board of Professional Responsibility of the Supreme Court of Tennessee and now has 10 days to notify all his present clients and co-counsel of his disbarment, as well as 20 days to withdraw from any pending representation.

