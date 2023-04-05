ABINGDON, Va. — A Bristol man who was the subject of a Tuesday manhunt surrendered Wednesday morning and now faces numerous charges.

Thomas Farnham Stone, age 33 of Bristol, Virginia, turned himself in to the Magistrate’s Office in Abingdon, Virginia. He was wanted in relation to a shooting incident that occurred in the Brumley Gap community on Tuesday, according to a written statement.

With assistance from the Virginia State Police, Virginia Conservation Police, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, an active search to locate Stone was initiated on April 4 after Stone fled from deputies on an ATV.

Stone has been charged with abduction by force, assault on a family member, attempted malicious shooting, brandishing a firearm, discharge of a firearm from a motor vehicle, firearm used in the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a restricted person.

No further details about this incident are being released at this time, according to the statement.

Stone is currently being held without bond at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail Authority in Abingdon.