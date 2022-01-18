 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Saltville man's shooting death under investigation

The Smyth County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting death of a man killed in Saltville on Monday morning.

According to a release from the Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to 128 Roberts Chapel Road in Saltville just after 2:30 a.m. Monday to the report of the shooting. Upon arrival, they discovered a white man inside the residence, deceased from an apparent gunshot wound.

The incident is believed to be the result of a domestic situation that occurred during the night, the release said.

Deputies have recovered what they believe to be the weapon used in the incident. According to the release, the scene is being processed by investigators, with evidence collected and multiple people interviewed in relation to the matter.

The man, whose identity has not being released pending notification of the next of kin, has been transported to the medical examiner’s office in Roanoke for an autopsy.

At this time, no charges have been filed.

