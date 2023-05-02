BRISTOL, Va. — A federal judge has scheduled a public hearing next month as part of finalizing the lawsuit between Bristol Tennessee and Bristol Virginia.

On Monday, U.S. District Senior Judge James P. Jones scheduled the hearing for 10 a.m., June 13 at the federal courthouse in Abingdon.

Last month City Councils of both Bristols unanimously approved an agreement reached following a March 14 mediation session conducted by Magistrate Judge Pamela Meade Sargent. Following that, both sides filed a joint motion for a final consent order on April 24.

In his order, Jones noted the public hearing could “better inform the court in whether to enter the proposed consent order.”

“At the hearing, the court will permit a reasonable number of comments from the public, after which the court will hear from the parties in support of the entry of the consent order,” Jones wrote in his order issued Monday.

Bristol Tennessee filed its lawsuit last May, alleging Bristol Virginia violated the federal Clean Air Act and Resource Conservation and Recovery Act as well as being a nuisance to residents of both cities through the operation of the city landfill.

Pungent odors and emissions from the landfill have been the subject of ongoing public concern for years. The city and Commonwealth of Virginia recently entered into a consent order to govern the city’s actions including complying with a series of recommendations authored by an expert panel assembled by the Department of Environmental Quality.

The proposed federal decree includes those same steps spelled out in the state decree.

By taking this route, the federal court will also retain authority to enforce the order if it isn’t followed, according to the document.

“The parties to a lawsuit may normally settle the matter by agreement. But a settlement agreement alone only leaves them to enforce its terms by another lawsuit,” Jones wrote. “However, when the court incorporates the settlement terms in a court judgment, the terms may be enforced by the court summarily through its contempt powers.”

A consent decree is more than an agreement, Jones wrote, it is a judicial act.

“Thus it is required the court examine the proposed settlement and determine that it is ‘fair, adequate, reasonable and in the public interest,” Jones wrote in the order, citing language from a prior case. “This is particularly true when the lawsuit involves the enforcement of a federal statute such as the CCA or the RCRA where the settlement ‘must be consistent with the public objectives sought to be attained by Congress’.”