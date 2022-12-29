 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured top story

Prison visitors to undergo full body scans in Tennessee beginning Jan. 1

  • 0
Sullivan County Jail Tour

Visitors to Tennessee prisons will be required to go through body scanner to help prevnet contraband from entering state prisons

 Andre Teague | Bristol Herald Courier

The Tennessee Department of Correction will require every person entering a TDOC prison to be screened by a full body scanner, beginning Jan. 1.

The new technology enhances TDOC’s current security procedures by using advanced imaging technology that allows security staff to identify contraband being smuggled inside a person’s body.

Staff, visitors, volunteers, and all other personnel will still be required to abide by current security protocols. These include walking through a metal detector and allowing all belongings, outerwear, and shoes to pass through an X-ray machine. A person may also be required to undergo a pat-down or wand search.

“Like all correctional agencies across the country, Tennessee is in a constant battle to keep contraband out of our facilities. We are committed to meeting the evolving threat and our mission of operating safe and secure prisons,”  Interim Commissioner Lisa Helton said. “The scanners will give our staff the ability to see what the naked eye cannot and add an extra layer of protection to our current approach.”

People are also reading…

The body scanners are designed to act as deterrents for individuals considering bringing contraband into a facility.

“Contraband is not just drugs – it is anything not distinctly allowed in our facilities. That could include tobacco, cell phones, weapons, and other electronics. Items like these breed an unsafe environment for everyone inside and can interfere greatly with the rehabilitation of offenders” Helton said.

TDOC screening technology is safe and meets national health and safety standards. Individuals with a pacemaker or in a wheelchair, children 16 or younger, pregnant individuals or those who think they may be pregnant, will not be required to clear the body scanner. Individuals with other mobility or physical conditions preventing the use of the body scanner will be required to undergo all other security measures and must produce documentation (doctor's note, etc.) during subsequent visits.

Anyone attempting to introduce contraband into a correctional facility will be arrested and could face criminal prosecution.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Mental health issues known, newspaper reports say

Mental health issues known, newspaper reports say

The Los Angeles Times reported last week that the newspaper had reviewed records showing Austin Lee Edwards, the now-deceased deputy at the center of a cross-country triple slaying, had told Virginia State Police in an interview prior to a polygraph test that he had voluntarily checked himself into a mental health facility.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Suicide of Iranian man in France: 38-year-old said he wanted to draw attention to Iran crackdown

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts