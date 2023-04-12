WISE, Va. — Tony Curtis Osborne, age 39, of Pound, Virginia, pleaded guilty Wednesday in Wise County Circuit Court in connection with the 2019 death of a woman traveling northbound on U.S. Route 23.

Judge Ron Elkins accepted Osborne’s guilty plea to involuntary manslaughter as agreed upon by the Commonwealth and defense council, according to a written statement.

On Feb. 2, 2019, Iris Walker was driving north on U.S. Route 23 when a 30-foot tree that Osborne cut from a hill overlooking the road smashed into her car flattening the front of the cab. The car continued on for about 500 feet before coming to a stop in a ditch beside the road. Ms. Walker was dead at the scene.

The tree was not on his property, he didn't have permission to cut it and took no steps to notify motorists of the potential danger nor properly secure the tree, according to the statement.

A sentencing hearing on this manslaughter plea has been scheduled for July 21, 2023.