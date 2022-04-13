Poor living conditions lead to child abuse charges

Two Bluff City residents were arrested and charged with child abuse Monday after the Tennessee Department of Children Services received information about two children in the home.

After an investigation into the living conditions at the home on Mountain View Road, Austin Hunter Cox, 31, and Sara Beth Black, 29, were arrested and charged with a felony count of aggravated child abuse/neglect and a misdemeanor count of child abuse/neglect.

Detectives observed large amounts of trash, dog feces and roaches covering the floors of the home, according to a press release from the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Department.

The release said the 2-year-old child was saturated in urine, dirt, scratches and matted hair. A foul odor coming from the residence is believed to have originated from dog feces, trash and molded food. The Department of Children Services removed the children from the home.

Black and Cox were both released earlier Wednesday on bond.