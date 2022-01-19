 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Police warn of jury duty phone scam in region

  • Updated
  • 0
Phone Scam
Image by Niek Verlaan from Pixabay

BRISTOL, Va. — Police in Bristol, Virginia, are warning residents about a phone scam that has appeared in the region again.

The scammer calls and informs people that they have missed jury duty and a warrant for their arrest is being issued, according to Sgt. Steve Crawford with the Bristol Virginia Police Department. The scammer informs the resident that if a fee is paid, the warrant will not be issued. While still on the phone, the scammer instructs the resident to go to area stores and purchase prepaid credit cards to pay the fee, Crawford said.

The detective said the calls primarily originate outside of the country, and the phone number that appears with the incoming call has been stolen, or is no longer valid after the call.

Anyone who receives such a call is advised to hang up.

0 Comments

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

What comes next in NY's investigation of Trump

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts