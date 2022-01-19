Police warn of jury duty phone scam in region

BRISTOL, Va. — Police in Bristol, Virginia, are warning residents about a phone scam that has appeared in the region again.
The scammer calls and informs people that they have missed jury duty and a warrant for their arrest is being issued, according to Sgt. Steve Crawford with the Bristol Virginia Police Department. The scammer informs the resident that if a fee is paid, the warrant will not be issued. While still on the phone, the scammer instructs the resident to go to area stores and purchase prepaid credit cards to pay the fee, Crawford said.
The detective said the calls primarily originate outside of the country, and the phone number that appears with the incoming call has been stolen, or is no longer valid after the call.
Anyone who receives such a call is advised to hang up.