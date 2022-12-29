 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured top story

Police: Man charged in Bluff City barricading incident

  • 0

A man has been charged after a barricading incident in Bluff City Thursday.

According to a press release from the Bluff City Police Department, Travis Brent Templeton entered an occupied residence on Lakeview Drive and barricaded himself inside while refusing to comply with officers. Officers were able to make entry into the residence and arrested Templeton for aggravated burglary, felony evading, possession of a stolen vehicle, and theft.

Templeton was wanted out of Carter County and had fled Bluff City officers earlier in the day, the release stated.

BHC logo square

cshomaker@bristolnews.com

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Mental health issues known, newspaper reports say

Mental health issues known, newspaper reports say

The Los Angeles Times reported last week that the newspaper had reviewed records showing Austin Lee Edwards, the now-deceased deputy at the center of a cross-country triple slaying, had told Virginia State Police in an interview prior to a polygraph test that he had voluntarily checked himself into a mental health facility.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Japan’s rural trains battle for survival

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts