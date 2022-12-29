Police: Man charged in Bluff City barricading incident

A man has been charged after a barricading incident in Bluff City Thursday.
According to a press release from the Bluff City Police Department, Travis Brent Templeton entered an occupied residence on Lakeview Drive and barricaded himself inside while refusing to comply with officers. Officers were able to make entry into the residence and arrested Templeton for aggravated burglary, felony evading, possession of a stolen vehicle, and theft.
Templeton was wanted out of Carter County and had fled Bluff City officers earlier in the day, the release stated.