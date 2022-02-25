One person killed in multivehicle crash in Smyth County

One person has died and another has been charged following a crash earlier this week in Smyth County, the Virginia State Police said.

The crash occurred at the intersection of routes 605 and 600. A 2002 Ford Taurus, driven by William A. Mason, 50, of Chilhowie, was traveling west on Route 605, the VSP said. As it traveled through the intersection, it was struck by a southbound 2021 Ram 2500 pickup truck, driven by Hunter W. Fullen, 36, of Glade Spring.

Mason, who was charged with failure to yield the right of way, received minor injuries, the VSP said. His passenger, Natalie L. O'Neal, 59, died at the scene. Fullen was not injured.