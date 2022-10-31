Observation Knob body identified as Kingsport man

The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) has identified the body found at the Observation Knob Park boat ramp Thursday as Brian L. Morrison, 45, from Kingsport, Tennessee.

The investigation, which is being conducted by SCSO with the assistance of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI), has led to charges against two individuals.

Wanda Marie Ward is being charged with second-degree murder, tampering with evidence, and the sale of schedule 1 drugs. James Edward Duncan is being charged with accessory after the fact and tampering with evidence. An outstanding warrant for the arrest of James Edward Duncan has also been served.

A fisherman preparing to go out on the lake Thursday morning discovered the human remains at the boat ramp near Observation Knob on South Holston Lake and notified authorities.

The investigation remains active and ongoing, according to the release from the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office.