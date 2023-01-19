North Carolina fugitive caught in Virginia

BLAND, Va. — A North Carolina man is now behind bars after being apprehended in Bland County on Thursday morning

Virginia State Police charged Brandon A. Amos-Dixon, 25, of Spring Lake, N.C., with one felony count of being a fugitive from justice, one felony count of assault on a police officer, one felony count of eluding police and for reckless driving. He is being held without bond at the New River Valley Regional Jail.

Shortly before 6 a.m. Thursday, the Virginia State Police and Bland County Sheriff's Office were alerted to a homicide suspect parked at the northbound rest area on I-77 in Bland County, according to a written statement

As state troopers and a sheriff's deputy approached Amos-Dixon's pickup truck in the Rest Area parking lot, the pickup sped out of the parking lot and continued north on I-77.

A pursuit was initiated, during which Amos-Dixon intentionally rammed a state police vehicle. The suspect vehicle exited I-77 at Exit 64 and continued west on Route 61 before crashing in the 1000 block of Clear Fork Creek Rd. Amos-Dixon then fled the scene on foot.

He was located a short time later near Laurel Fork Road in Bland County.

The trooper was not injured when his vehicle was rammed.