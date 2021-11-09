New General District Court Judge Lucas Hobbs attends investiture ceremony

BRISTOL, Va. — A lifelong baseball fan, Judge Lucas Hobbs said Monday he’s learned that a well-known comparison between the bench and umpiring a baseball game is quite apt.

Hobbs shared that and other observations Monday during his formal investiture as General District Court judge for the 28th Judicial District.

“A chief justice of the Supreme Court [Justice John Roberts] analogized this and it’s an analogy I find quite appropriate to an umpire calling balls and strikes,” Hobbs told more than 100 guests packed into the Bristol Virginia Circuit Courtroom. “The responsibility I’ve been given is great. I willingly undertake it, and I pledge to each and every one of you I will always perform my duties impartially, following the laws, seeking due justice for all parties forward — the constitution, plaintiffs, defendants and counsel.”

Hobbs was appointed by the General Assembly and confirmed by the Supreme Court of Virginia in September. He has been serving for the past few weeks.

After seeking but failing to secure the job of Cincinnati Reds broadcaster while he was in school, Hobbs went on to graduate from Virginia Tech then secured his law degree from the University of Virginia School of Law.