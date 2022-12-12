Murder suspect arraigned; victims were shot in the head

BRISTOL, Va. – A Bristol, Virginia man accused of killing one person and severely wounding another with a firearm last week was arraigned in Bristol, Virginia General District Court Monday.

Wynston Scott Rhinehart, 25, who made his appearance from jail via video, has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Christopher Carter, 29, and with maliciously wounding the deceased victim’s brother, D’Quares Carter, 24, both of Bristol, Virginia.

According to a criminal complaint from Lieutenant Steven Crawford of the Bristol Virginia Police Department, officers responded to Harvey Lane at 10:20 p.m. on Dec. 8 for a report of two males being shot and found the two victims on the ground each with gunshot wounds to the head.

A Nissan driven by Christopher Carter was parked on the street beside the location of the shooting with the passenger door open and the radio playing, according to Crawford’s statement, which said parked behind the Nissan was a Land Rover registered to Rhinehart.

A witness reported seeing a male fire a shot at D’Quares Carter and witnessed the victim fall to the ground while also seeing the suspect run away from the scene, the statement added. The keys of the Land Rover were found on the ground at the feet of Christopher Carter , the complaint said.

Rhinehart, who was also charged with two counts of using a firearm in the commission of a felony, is being held without bond. His next court date is set for Feb. 9, 2023.