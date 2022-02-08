 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Missing woman died in ATV crash, police say

  • Updated
TAZEWELL, Va. — A woman reported missing in Tazewell County lost her life on an ATV, according to the Virginia State Police.

On Monday, Virginia State Police responded to a call at approximately 5:30 p.m., concerning a crashed 2007 Suzuki ATV traveling along state Route 636 (McGuire Valley Road), where the ATV ran off the left side of the road and overturned.

Its operator, Clarissa D. Rose, 38, of Cedar Bluff, Virginia, was found deceased near the ATV.

Rose had been reported missing to the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday.

The Virginia State Police Wytheville Division’s Crash Reconstruction Team is assisting with the ongoing crash investigation, police said.

