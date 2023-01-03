 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MENDOTA SLAYINGS

Mendota killer given three life sentences

The man accused of killing three women over a span of 18 days in the Mendota, Virginia, has been sentenced to three consecutive life sentences after entering guilty pleas before a Jan. 9 trial was to begin.

According to a press release from the office of the commonwealth's attorney for Washington County, Virginia, James Michael Wright entered guilty pleas to three counts of first-degree murder in the 2019 deaths of Athena Renee Hopson, 25, of Johnson City, Tennessee, Elizabeth Marie Vanmeter, 22, of Elizabethton, Tennessee and Joslyn M. Alsup, 17, of Cobb County, Georgia.

The three victims were all allegedly killed by Wright in February and March of 2019. All three were connected to Wright through his job working for a carnival pony show, authorities said previously. Wright confessed to the murders in a jailhouse confession May 9 of 2019. The confession said he shot all three women.

Vanmeter was allegedly killed first on Feb. 28, 2019. Her body was buried in a shallow grave near Wright’s home. Alsup was shot and killed around March 9. Her body was found covered by some logs. Hopson’s remains were found in the same area near Wright’s Mendota residence.

“I am very happy to be able to conclude this successful prosecution for the heinous murders of these three victims,” Washington County Commonwealth’s Attorney Josh Cumbow said. “My heart goes out to their family and friends.”

James Michael Wright Mendota murder suspect

James Michael Wright
