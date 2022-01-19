Megan Boswell's bond to be discussed Friday in court

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — Megan Boswell, the 20-year-old Sullivan County woman who faces felony charges in connection with the death of her daughter, will return to court Friday morning for a motions hearing.

Boswell, the mother of 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell, whose body was found on family property in Blountville in 2020, is scheduled to appear in Sullivan County Criminal Court at 9 a.m. District Attorney General Barry Staubus said Boswell’s motion for reduced bond will be discussed during the hearing.

The woman was previously indicted by a grand jury on two counts of felony murder, one count of aggravated child abuse, one count of aggravated child neglect, one count of tampering with evidence, one count of abuse of a corpse, one count of failure to report a death under suspicious, unusual or unnatural circumstances, and 12 counts of false reports. The case is set to go to trial on Sept. 26, 2022, at 8:30 a.m.

Boswell, who has been held in the Sullivan County jail since 2020, is asking for a reduction of her $1 million bond.

In her motion, her attorney, C. Brad Sproles, says Boswell deserves a lower bond because she has no known criminal history, has been to every court appearance and will appear at all future court dates. It adds that she had been employed up to the point of her arrest in 2020.

Additional motions will be heard at later dates.