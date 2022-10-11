 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured top story

Meadowview woman sentenced to 87 months in cross country meth conspiracy

  • 0
crime
MATTHEW CAVANAUGH

A former California woman, who recently relocated to Southwest Virginia, was sentenced Tuesday to 87 months in federal prison on drug distribution charges.

According to a press release from the Virginia Attorney General's Office, Sally Mae Carr, 42, of Meadowview, Virginia, formerly of Pomona, California, pled guilty in June to one count of distributing or possessing with the intent to distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing methamphetamine.

According to court documents, law enforcement began an investigation concerning the distribution of crystal ice methamphetamine by Carr and co-defendant Guy Benjamin Bowman in early 2021. The investigation revealed Carr and Bowman trafficked crystal ice methamphetamine from Bowman’s sources in Chino Hills, California, into various locations in Southwest Virginia for redistribution. The organization operated primarily in Washington County, Virginia from January 1, 2021, through April 6. Arrests on March 22, resulted in the seizure of more than 2 lbs. of crystal ice methamphetamine.

People are also reading…

Bowman was convicted following a jury trial in July and is scheduled for sentencing Nov. 28.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Could a new cooling technique have electric vehicles charging in five minutes?

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts