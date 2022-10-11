Meadowview woman sentenced to 87 months in cross country meth conspiracy

A former California woman, who recently relocated to Southwest Virginia, was sentenced Tuesday to 87 months in federal prison on drug distribution charges.

According to a press release from the Virginia Attorney General's Office, Sally Mae Carr, 42, of Meadowview, Virginia, formerly of Pomona, California, pled guilty in June to one count of distributing or possessing with the intent to distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing methamphetamine.

According to court documents, law enforcement began an investigation concerning the distribution of crystal ice methamphetamine by Carr and co-defendant Guy Benjamin Bowman in early 2021. The investigation revealed Carr and Bowman trafficked crystal ice methamphetamine from Bowman’s sources in Chino Hills, California, into various locations in Southwest Virginia for redistribution. The organization operated primarily in Washington County, Virginia from January 1, 2021, through April 6. Arrests on March 22, resulted in the seizure of more than 2 lbs. of crystal ice methamphetamine.

Bowman was convicted following a jury trial in July and is scheduled for sentencing Nov. 28.