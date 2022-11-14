Marker in memory of Wise County lynching victim stolen

NORTON, Va. – The highway marker dedicated to the memory of Dave Hurst, a 25-year-old African-American coal miner who was a victim of a lynching in Wise County, Virginia, in the 1920s, has apparently been stolen.

The marker, which was unveiled September 24 by the Wise County/City of Norton Community Remembrance Coalition, tells the story of Hurst, a coal miner from Alabama who was arrested and lynched by a mob in Wise County, after being accused of assaulting a woman near Dunbar, Virginia.

Tom Costa, a professor of history and philosophy at UVA-Wise and a member of the Wise County/Norton Community Remembrance Coalition, explained he first realized the marker was gone when one of the members of the crew that installed it informed him it was gone.

"We got an email from the Wise County guy that was in charge of the crew that installed it. He said that he'd been out there, and it was missing, and I drove out there Friday afternoon," Costa said. "They probably came in the middle of the night and just removed it from the metal post."

The Dave Hurst marker is part of a nation-wide effort started by the Equal Justice Coalition in 2018 to tell the story of lynching across the United States. The Hurst marker is one of three markers the Wise County/City of Norton Community Remembrance Coalition has worked to unveil in Wise County so far.

In a statement, the Wise County/City of Norton Community Remembrance Coalition described the incident as a minor setback to their efforts. They are in the process of procuring a replacement marker.

The coalition asks that anyone with information regarding the markers' current whereabouts reach out to the Wise County Sheriff's Office, which has opened an investigation into the incident.