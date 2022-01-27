Marion man sentenced to four years in fentanyl case

ABINGDON, Va. — A Marion man was sentenced this week to 48 months in prison for possession with the intent to distribute the deadly drug fentanyl, federal prosecutors said Thursday.

Dakota Shadoe Tunnell, 21, pleaded guilty in November 2021 to one count of possessing with the intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl, according to a news release. Tunnell became known to law enforcement in early 2021 when a flood of illegal pills began showing up in Smyth County, the release states. The pills resembled a pharmaceutical preparation of oxycodone-hydrochloride pills but were inconsistent in size, shape and color as compared to pharmaceutical-grade pills, the release states.