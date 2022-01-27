 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Marion man sentenced to four years in fentanyl case

OxyContin, in 80 mg pills, in a 2013 file image.

 Liz O. Baylen/Los Angeles Times/TNS

ABINGDON, Va. — A Marion man was sentenced this week to 48 months in prison for possession with the intent to distribute the deadly drug fentanyl, federal prosecutors said Thursday.

Dakota Shadoe Tunnell, 21, pleaded guilty in November 2021 to one count of possessing with the intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl, according to a news release. Tunnell became known to law enforcement in early 2021 when a flood of illegal pills began showing up in Smyth County, the release states. The pills resembled a pharmaceutical preparation of oxycodone-hydrochloride pills but were inconsistent in size, shape and color as compared to pharmaceutical-grade pills, the release states.

Prosecutors said Tunnell had been purchasing 300-500 pills at a time from his supplier and redistributing them in the Marion area. Law enforcement executed a controlled purchase of about 100 pills from Tunnell for $1,700 and subsequently arrested him, the release states.

