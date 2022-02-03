Marion man arrested on multiple rape charges

MARION, Va. — A Marion man is being held without bond following his Wednesday arrest on rape and other charges.

The Smyth County Sheriff’s Office was notified Wednesday about a series of sexual assaults against an underage girl, according to a news release.

An investigation led to the arrest of 32-year-old Marcus Evan Conrath later that day. Conrath is charged with two counts of rape, two counts of fornication and one count of sodomy. Additional charges are anticipated, the release states.

An arraignment hearing has been scheduled in in Smyth County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court.