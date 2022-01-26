Man charged with deputy's attempted murder remains hospitalized after being found unconscious in cell

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — Authorities in Sullivan County continue to investigate after a man charged with attempted murder in the shooting of a deputy last week was found unconscious in a jail cell.

Alan Coulter, 54, of Bristol, Tennessee, remained hospitalized Wednesday evening, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. Coulter was found Monday evening in the corner of a cell, the TBI said. Two other inmates were in the cell.

The TBI and Sullivan County District Attorney General Barry Staubus declined to release additional details Wednesday, saying that the investigation is ongoing. They would not say what led to the man being found unconscious.

“We simply serve as fact-finders in all of our investigations,” TBI spokeswoman Leslie Earhart said in an email. “Upon completion, the findings are given to the District Attorney General for review and consideration.”

Coulter was taken into custody Friday after authorities say he shot a Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office deputy during a standoff in the Hickory Tree area. The SCSO has not identified the deputy, who has since been released from the hospital.

Coulter is scheduled to return to court Tuesday on two counts of attempted first-degree murder, one count of reckless endangerment, one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and one count of use of a weapon during the commission of a dangerous felony.