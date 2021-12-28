Man arrested in Pinnacle parking lot on drug, gun charges

A Kingsport, Tennessee, man was arrested last Thursday in the Belk parking lot of the Pinnacle Shopping Center and charged with multiple drug and firearm charges.

Joseph White, 37, was taken into custody after Bristol Tennessee Police Department officers were called to the scene to investigate the possibility of an intoxicated person on the premises.

Officers found White at his vehicle. They also discovered a half-pound of methamphetamine, 17 grams of heroin, more than three ounces of marijuana, six grams of mushrooms, 70 pills, four handguns and more than $12,000 in cash. According to a press release from the Bristol Tennessee Police Department, the drugs have an estimated street value of approximately $10,000.

White was arrested and charged with possession with intent to resell methamphetamine along with schedule one, two, three and six drugs. He was also charged with driving while in possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possessing a firearm during a felony and public intoxication. He was transported to the Sullivan County jail and has since been released on a $100,000 bond.