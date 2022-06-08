Local police investigate infant death, train crash victim

Local police are investigating two mysterious deaths this week in Abingdon, Virginia, and Bristol, Tennessee.

The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating the death of an individual that was struck by a train on Wednesday afternoon. The train struck the individual near the intersection of Vance Tank Road and Broyles Lane in Bristol, Tennessee.

In Abingdon, on Tuesday, just after 11:30 a.m., officers of the Abingdon Police Department investigated a residence on Cambridge Street, where they found an unresponsive 10-month-old child. The Washington County Life Saving Crew transported the child to Johnston Memorial Hospital. The death of the child is currently being investigated by the Abingdon Police Department.