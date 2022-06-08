 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured top story

Local police investigate infant death, train crash victim

  • Updated
  • 0
crime
MATTHEW CAVANAUGH

Local police are investigating two mysterious deaths this week in Abingdon, Virginia, and Bristol, Tennessee.

The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating the death of an individual that was struck by a train on Wednesday afternoon. The train struck the individual near the intersection of Vance Tank Road and Broyles Lane in Bristol, Tennessee.

In Abingdon, on Tuesday, just after 11:30 a.m., officers of the Abingdon Police Department investigated a residence on Cambridge Street, where they found an unresponsive 10-month-old child. The Washington County Life Saving Crew transported the child to Johnston Memorial Hospital. The death of the child is currently being investigated by the Abingdon Police Department.

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Watch Now: Related Video

Why these fishermen moved from catching fish to trash

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts