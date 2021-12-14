Legal action notice alleges Bristol, Virginia failed to monitor emissions, temps at landfill

The filing also alleges the mishandling of biweekly Environmental Protection Agency status reports and various violations presented by the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ).

In the Notice of Intent, the city of Bristol, Tennessee announced it will be presenting the city of Bristol, Virginia with a common law nuisance and negligence claim because of its growing concerns over the potential health risks to Bristol, Tennessee residents and its sister city’s alleged repeated violations and continuous failure to act.

The NOI is not a lawsuit. It does not include a demand for damages to be paid or close the door to working alongside the city of Bristol, Virginia to solve the landfill problem in a nonjudicial setting. The city of Bristol, Virginia has 60 days to respond to the allegations in the NOI or reach a settlement with the city of Bristol, Tennessee. After that, Bristol, Tennessee may proceed with a lawsuit.

Joel Kellogg, the co-founder of HOPE for Bristol, said the NOI may serve as a final wakeup call for the city of Bristol, Virginia.

“The intent is to persuade them (Bristol, Virginia) to get this landfill up to standard and then maintain it from there on out. It’s just a shame that they (Bristol, Tennessee) have to do that. But somebody has to because the DEQ has not done that. The EPA has not done that. So this is what the city of Bristol, Tennessee can do to try and get this thing under control, to try and get relief for its residents,” Kellogg said.