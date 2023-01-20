Jury finds ‘Rattlesnake Dave’ guilty on one count

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — The trial for longtime rattlesnake wrangler David – “Rattlesnake Dave” — Richardson of New York came to a close Friday in Sullivan County.

Facing one count of possessing Class 1 wildlife without a permit, and three counts related to improper housing and transportation of the snakes, Richardson was found guilty of the first count and not guilty on all others.

Richardson was cited by wildlife officers in June 2017 for performing his West Texas Rattlesnake Show at the Bristol Fair after the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) denied his permit application to use western diamondback rattlesnakes.

Court began Friday with a former newspaper reporter completing testimony in which they recalled interviewing Richardson twice in 2017 while he was in town for the fair. The prosecution used the witness’s story and the newspaper’s photographs to help support claims from TWRA officers that Richardson said he used rattlesnakes at the show.

The defense called one witness Friday — Cindy Josbena, the defendant’s wife, who played an administrative role in supporting Richardson’s traveling rattlesnake show. Josbena testified that Richardson used non-venomous bull snakes at the Bristol Fair instead of rattlesnakes because his permit was denied. She said that had he admitted to using the similar-looking bull snakes, he would have been unable to continue his work.

In closing arguments, Joe McMurray, Richardson’s attorney, was critical of the state not documenting all sides of Richardson’s travel containers that housed the snakes, as well as the TWRA’s only video evidence of the snakes, which was shot on a cell phone from a distance. McMurray also challenged the state’s reliance on officer testimony that claimed they could visually identify the snakes as rattlesnakes.

Following the verdict, McMurray said he thought the jury’s decision was extremely fair and that he considered it a win for his client, who left the courtroom feeling like things aren’t over.

“I am going to appeal this thing,” Richardson said. “I’m going to have the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency investigated for laws that are vague and ambiguous [and] for denying permits that the law would grant.”

Richardson, 75, contends that he used bull snakes in his show just twice over a three-decade career. He said Friday that he plans to write a memoir after recently retiring from his show business due to balance issues.