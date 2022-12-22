Judge rejects Bristol Virginia's motion to dismiss part of lawsuit

BRISTOL, Va. – A federal judge this week denied Bristol Virginia’s motion to dismiss the “public nuisance” portion of Bristol Tennessee’s complaint over the city’s landfill.

The lawsuit was filed in May in response to widespread public concern over odors and emissions from the landfill and a perceived lack of action by Bristol Virginia. Both sides are operating under a temporary injunction issued in June as Bristol Virginia is contracting with outside firms working to resolve those issues.

In the order, issued late Wednesday, Senior Judge James P. Jones determined Virginia's Waste Management Act does not “abrogate,” or do away with, the public’s right to claim something poses a “public nuisance” nor seek "redress," or compensation.

“It is undisputed that the VWMA does not expressly state that it abrogates common law nuisance actions. Rather, Bristol Virginia contends that the VWMA fully encompasses the entire subject of public nuisance and that the legislature has ‘plainly manifested’ its intent to abrogate such common claims,” Jones wrote in the order.

Jones notes the state has the authority to control odors and “abate nuisances” and revoke a landfill’s permit for creating a nuisance. It also gives the attorney general the authority to institute civil actions that may involve nuisances.

“But the existence of these provisions does not automatically mean public nuisance is subsumed by the statute; [citing case law and noting that] extensive regulation ‘does not translate to a broad abrogation.' The provisions create authority for board and attorney general action that might otherwise be absent and define the standards under which Virginia landfills must operate, but I find that they do not occupy the entire field of common law public nuisance,” Jones wrote.

State law provides no process for “persons damaged by landfill operations,” Jones noted. Additionally, the law provides residents can complain to the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality and the agency can investigation “but citizens cannot force DEQ’s hand,” given “no enforcement action has been filed here.”

The act also includes no complaint or hearing process for persons damaged by the landfill and the civil penalties provided in the law “are not compensatory in nature but are penalties payable to the commonwealth for deposit in a state fund,” Jones wrote.

“The fact that the legislature has provided a statutory remedy for a state entity to enforce its permitting authority does not necessarily manifest a clear intent to create an exclusive remedy and rid injured persons of common law established redress,” the judge wrote.

"I emphasize that I only decide that Bristol Tennessee's public nuisance claim is legally sufficient to survive the present motion. The case will proceed, and I make no prediction on its ultimate resolution," Jones wrote. "It is important for the public interest that it be resolved as soon as reasonably possible, and I urge the parties to cooperate to that end."

Bristol Virginia issued a statement in response to the ruling.

“The city of Bristol, Virginia accepts and respects a federal district court ruling that Bristol, Tennessee’s claim for money should continue to another stage of the legal proceeding process,” according to the statement. “However, we remain concerned that Bristol, Tennessee’s ongoing claims for money will draw resources from the important task at hand. Bristol, Virginia remains primarily focused on remediating the quarry landfill odor issues. We know it is of the utmost importance for our community, including both sides of State Street.

“Spending more time and money in court only delays productivity and progress. The city of Bristol, Virginia agreed to a federal court order as soon as it was approached by Bristol, Tennessee and has requested mediation since August. We remain hopeful that the court will grant our motion for mediation, particularly given that the courts make available free mediation and much of the work on the landfill is underway and we are in close coordination with the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality,” according to the statement.