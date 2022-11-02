 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jonesborough man charged with stealing pickup truck

MATTHEW CAVANAUGH

A Jonesborough, Tennessee, man has been charged with stealing a white pickup truck.

Spencer Yates, 45, was arrested for motor vehicle theft after officers discovered the stolen vehicle in the driveway of his residence.

According to a press release from Sheriff Keith Sexton of the Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Office, investigators were following up on a burglary in Jonesborough Tuesday, Nov. 1 when they pulled into the driveway of a residence behind the white GMC pickup truck.

After confirming the truck was being driven by Yates, they found records indicating the truck had been stolen from Marshall, North Carolina in early October.

The vehicle was recovered by investigators to be returned to the victim.

Bond for Yates was set at $10,000. His initial appearance in court was set for this afternoon.

