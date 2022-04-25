'It all happened so fast,' officer testifies in murder trial

BRISTOL, Va. — Two Bristol, Virginia police officers who witnessed a fellow officer fatally shoot a suspect last year testified in the officer’s murder trial Monday.

Officer Timothy Sizemore of the Bristol Virginia Police Department (BVPD) was one of three officers who responded to shots fired at the Rodeway Inn on Euclid Avenue with Officer Johnathan Brown around 3:20 a.m. on March 30, 2021.

The officers found Jonathen Kohler in the parking lot of the motel behind the wheel of his 1994 Ford Mustang. Kohler wouldn’t comply with the officers’ commands, and despite being told to keep his hands up and on the wheel, Kohler reached down “several times,” Sizemore said.

One of the officers then told Kohler to turn the car off before he backed out of the parking space and attempted to flee. Sizemore testified to hearing the tires squeal and the engine rev as the vehicle moved forward before Brown fired his rifle.

Kohler, who suffered gunshot wounds to the head and neck, died almost instantly. The car then crashed into a parked car with “a loud boom,” Sizemore said.

“It all happened so fast,” Sizemore said.

Sizemore said he was afraid Kohler was reaching for a gun. Although the officers didn’t know it at the time, there was a loaded pistol under Kohler’s seat.

Surveillance footage later revealed Kohler had fired five shots out the window of his Mustang while in the motel parking lot, which prompted four 911 calls. Investigators also discovered extra ammunition in the vehicle and found text messages where Kohler had threatened to shoot into his girlfriend’s motel room and to “shoot up the whole hotel.”

Roanoke Commonwealth’s Attorney Donald Caldwell, the special prosecutor in the case, made clear Monday that the responding officers had no prior knowledge that Kohler had fired the shots or that he was armed when they arrived.

BVPD Chief of Police John Austin called the Rodeway Inn “a very dangerous place” and “a haven for drug users” during testimony Monday. According to Austin, his officers treat calls of shots fired like an active shooter situation until they can determine otherwise.

Officer Christopher Stine described Kohler as fidgety and covered in sweat on the cold night. Stine became suspicious Kohler was the shooter when he became verbally defensive with the officers and said, “I didn’t do anything.”

“He just wouldn’t stay still,” Stine said.

The concentration of methamphetamine in Kohler’s blood was almost 10 times Virginia’s presumptive limit to safely operate a motor vehicle, a toxicologist testified.

Stine also said Kohler backed up at “a high rate of speed” and “launched” forward. Stine told the EMS responder that Kohler had tried to run over Brown and testified he believed Kohler was an immediate threat to Brown.

Neither Stine nor Sizemore were subpoenaed to testify before the grand jury that indicted Brown on charges of murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and shooting into an occupied vehicle.

