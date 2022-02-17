 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Husband and wife Realtor team plead guilty to wire fraud

  • Updated
ABINGDON, Va. — A husband and wife Realtor team from Abingdon, Virginia, pleaded guilty to federal wire fraud charges and will now face a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison.

Jessee Allen DeLoach, 40, and Natasha Ashley Miller DeLoach, 38, owners of Koltown Properties Inc., a real estate agency that operated in Southwest Virginia from 2016 to 2019, pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud and agreed to pay more than $146,000 in restitution.

According to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice in the Western District of Virginia, the DeLoaches created at least 19 phony residential sales contracts and submitted them to multiple advance commission companies throughout the country in order to fraudulently obtain money.

A federal district court judge will determine any sentences for the couple at a later date.

