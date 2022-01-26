 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Honaker woman dies after being injured in car crash

  • Updated
  • 0
BHC logo rectangle

HONAKER, Va. — A Honaker woman died Tuesday, two weeks after she was injured in a multivehicle crash in Russell County.

Barbara F. Meadows, 64, was taken to the Johnson City Medical Center on Jan. 12, the Virginia State Police said Wednesday. Meadows was driving a GMC that was involved in a crash on state Route 80.

A 2006 Chevrolet Sonic, driven by Charles A. Aguilar, 24, of Gray, Tennessee, was traveling west when he was forced to slow down due to traffic, the VSP said. A 1996 Ford F-250, driven by Billy M. Hughes, 37, of Swords Creek, Virginia, was behind the Sonic and ran into it, the VSP said.

The Ford then crossed the center line and struck an eastbound 2008 GMC Acadia, driven by Meadows. A 2009 Pontiac G6 driven by Tonya C. Justus, 44, of Honaker, was traveling behind the Acadia and, in an attempt to avoid the crash, swerved and struck the Ford, the release states.

Hughes and Sylvia A. Woodward, a 62-year-old passenger in the GMC, suffered serious injuries in the crash, which remains under investigation, the VSP said.

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

WH: Biden committed to adding Black woman to SCOTUS

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts