Honaker woman dies after being injured in car crash

HONAKER, Va. — A Honaker woman died Tuesday, two weeks after she was injured in a multivehicle crash in Russell County.

Barbara F. Meadows, 64, was taken to the Johnson City Medical Center on Jan. 12, the Virginia State Police said Wednesday. Meadows was driving a GMC that was involved in a crash on state Route 80.

A 2006 Chevrolet Sonic, driven by Charles A. Aguilar, 24, of Gray, Tennessee, was traveling west when he was forced to slow down due to traffic, the VSP said. A 1996 Ford F-250, driven by Billy M. Hughes, 37, of Swords Creek, Virginia, was behind the Sonic and ran into it, the VSP said.

The Ford then crossed the center line and struck an eastbound 2008 GMC Acadia, driven by Meadows. A 2009 Pontiac G6 driven by Tonya C. Justus, 44, of Honaker, was traveling behind the Acadia and, in an attempt to avoid the crash, swerved and struck the Ford, the release states.

Hughes and Sylvia A. Woodward, a 62-year-old passenger in the GMC, suffered serious injuries in the crash, which remains under investigation, the VSP said.