Henry County files for judgment against Martinsville over reversion agreement

The county’s position is that an agreement that was never submitted to the COLG or affirmed by a special court is neither binding nor enforceable.

“Through the declaratory judgement, the county intends to put a stop to the promulgation of this baseless claim,” the release stated. “The county will also continue to fight any effort by the city to compel Henry County into an agreement that runs contrary to the wishes of it constituents.”

Although Lyle filed the paperwork with the Henry County Circuit Court, he said he had no idea what judge might consider ruling on the request for declaratory judgement against the city, nor did he have any idea how long it might take before a ruling occurs.

In his statement, Adams said the Board of Supervisors don’t hold public hearing so they can “check a box” but so they can “actually hear from the public,” and as a result, this time they “emerged with a different position than when they originally began.”

“To the residents of Martinsville and Henry County, know that we not only listened to you, but we heard you,” Adams said in his statement. “Henry County will continue to fight the city’s efforts to jam through this unenforceable agreement, not because the city is our enemy, but because it is the right thing to do.”

