Hall takes oath as Wise County commonwealth's attorney

Brett Hall took the oath of office Friday, Dec. 2 in a courtroom surrounded by friends, family and supporters, to serve as the commonwealth’s attorney for Wise County and the city of Norton.

Hall was elected commonwealth’s attorney Nov. 8, by the citizens of Wise County in a special election. He serves Wise County and the city of Norton holding the top prosecutor position and leading the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office.

Also in attendance were prosecuting attorneys, paralegals, and support staff from the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office, along with other colleagues in the legal and law enforcement profession before Judge Ronald Kelley Elkins in the 30th Judicial Circuit Court in Wise County.

A lifelong resident of Wise County, Hall graduated from Coeburn High School in 2010 and from UVA’s College at Wise with a degree in political science and communication in 2014. He completed his law degree at the Appalachian School of Law in 2017 and quickly became the first director of the Wise Works Program, a county-funded alternative sentencing program that is focused on community-based service work.

Hall began his public service as a prosecutor in Wise County as an assistant commonwealth’s attorney in 2017. He was primarily focused on the caseload in General District Court, but he also served as the elder abuse prosecutor and handled child sex crimes and cases with violent offenders. In 2019, he took the opportunity to open his own law firm, establishing offices in both Coeburn and Gate City. For three and a half years, he defended hundreds of cases, ranging from simple misdemeanors to multiple murders. He also served as a Guardian ad Litem for children in need of services and honed his litigation skills through both civil and criminal law.

Immediately upon being sworn in as commonwealth’s attorney, Hall announced his appointment of Steven Davis as chief deputy commonwealth’s attorney, the highest-ranking deputy in the Wise County and city of Norton Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office.

“My primary goal when I went to law school was to become a prosecutor,” Hall said. “I believe the best method of prosecution is to discern between those who have made mistakes in their lives that can be helped versus those who have committed heinous crimes in our area. We need to focus our time and resources on making sure people are punished for those serious crimes, we seek justice for all victims, and we work to keep our community safe. I look forward to serving Wise County and the city of Norton alongside our strong prosecutorial team.”