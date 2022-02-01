Former Kingsport officer arrested on charges of assaulting inmate

KINGSPORT, Tenn. — A former Kingsport police officer indicted on assault charges in January turned herself in Tuesday and was booked into the Sullivan County jail.

On Jan. 5, a Sullivan County grand jury indicted Laiken Whitlock, 29, on two counts of simple assault.

In October, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation began investigating an allegation of assault at the Kingsport Jail at the request of Sullivan County District Attorney General Barry Staubus.

The investigation revealed that on Sept. 29, Whitlock was placing a handcuffed woman into a cell when the woman spat on the officer, and Whitlock reacted by striking the woman twice, the TBI said Tuesday in a news release.

Whitlock was booked into the county jail on a $3,500 bond, the release states.