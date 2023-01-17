Buchanan seeks pair for New Year's incidents

GRUNDY, Va. — A man and woman from Southside Virginia are wanted by authorities in Buchanan County, following a series of events on New Year's Day.

Arrest warrants have been issued for Isiah Matthew Fuller, 38, of South Boston, Virginia and Mildred Virginia Odell Pacheco, 47, of Danville, Virginia, according to a written statement from the Buchanan County Sheriff's Office.

Fuller has warrants charging him with four felony counts of solicitation, one count each of eluding law enforcement and leaving the scene of an accident - both felonies - plus four misdemeanor counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor and one count of obscene sexual act in public.

Pacheco's warrants charge her with felony attempted malicious wounding and misdemeanor charges including four counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor and one count of obscene sexual act in public.

The charges stem from events at the Double Kwik convenience store in Grundy on Jan. 1, where deputies with the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office responded to a fight call.

The investigation discovered several cell phone videos of an obscene sexual act in the parking lot of the convenience store between a male and female were recorded by bystanders, some of whom were juveniles under 18 years of age.

In turn, the two suspects were involved in an attempted altercation with bystanders.

While responding to the scene, deputies passed a vehicle matching the description of a vehicle that had left the store and was involved in the altercation, police said.

They attempted to conduct a traffic stop, according to the statement.

Suspects attempted to elude the deputies’ request to pull over, according to the statement. A short pursuit ended with the crash of the suspected vehicle and the occupants ran from the crash scene.

A search of the area was unsuccessful.

Evidence was collected including, surveillance footage, cell phone video, eyewitness statements and items found during a search of the suspect's vehicle.

The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office is working with other jurisdictions to locate and apprehend the pair, according to the statement said.

Fuller is also wanted in Halifax County, Virginia, for assault and battery and violation of protective order, according to the statement.