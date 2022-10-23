Buchanan County man charged with homicide

A Vansant, Virginia, man has been taken in custody and charged with homicide following the discovery of a body in the Russell Prater area of Buchanan County Saturday night.

According to a press release from the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office, the body of a deceased female was located in her residence on Sunset Hollow Road around 9:50 p.m. Saturday.

The name of the deceased person is being withheld by the sheriff’s office until notification of the next of kin. The death is being investigated as a homicide, according to the release.

Dustin Barret Owens, 38, of Vansant, Virginia, has been taken into custody by the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team and charged with homicide.

The sheriff’s office said further details about the incident would be released Monday.