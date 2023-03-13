A recent undercover operation into human trafficking produced nearly a dozen arrests over a two-day span, the Bristol Tennessee Police Department announced Monday.

The objective to identify individuals seeking commercial sex acts with minors was successful after authorities placed decoy advertisements on sites known to be linked to prostitution and commercial sex cases, according to a BTPD press release.

Police Chief Matt Austin said Monday that the operation yielded the most local arrests of this kind in recent history with 11 total and four men from Johnson City.

“This was going after the demand side of this thing in knowing that there are people out there looking to try to find children for prostitution,” Austin said. “We are sending a message that we are going to put every resource we have into protecting the children here in our community.”

The arrests, which were made in Bristol, Tennessee, landed suspects from five states, including West Virginia, Kentucky and the Carolinas. All 11 men were charged with at least one count of solicitation of a minor and at least one count of patronizing prostitution of a minor. They were jailed in Sullivan County on a $50,000 bond each.

“We know human trafficking is a problem nationwide, really worldwide, and we are going to make sure that they know that our children are not for sale,” Austin said.

The operation began last Thursday and was conducted in coordination between BTPD, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Human Trafficking Unit, the 2nd Judicial District Drug Task Force, Homeland Security Investigations and the 2nd Judicial District Attorney General’s Office.

Those arrested and their charges are as follows:

Johnathan Michael Campbell (DOB: 11/2/92), Johnson City: Two counts of solicitation of a minor, two counts of patronizing prostitution of a minor and one count of unlawful drug paraphernalia.

James Stephen Samples (DOB: 9/28/72), Hurricane, W.Va.: Two counts of solicitation of a minor and two counts of patronizing prostitution of a minor.

Isaac Darko Addo (DOB: 11/26/84), Johnson City: One count of solicitation of a minor and one count of patronizing prostitution of a minor.

George Chavez Lopez (DOB: 3/10/94), Morristown: Two counts of solicitation of a minor and two counts of patronizing prostitution of a minor.

Casey Aaron Miller (DOB: 6/4/88), Boone, N.C.: One count of solicitation of a minor, one count of patronizing prostitution of a minor and one count of simple possession/casual exchange.

Adonius Deondre Fields (DOB: 1/17/98), Johnson City: One count of solicitation of a minor and one count of patronizing prostitution of a minor.

Stacy Ray Harrington (DOB: 3/18/74), Blountville: One count of solicitation of a minor and one count of patronizing prostitution of a pinor.

Ismael Villa Arzate (DOB: 6/17/90), Weaverville, N.C.: One count of solicitation of a minor and one count of patronizing prostitution of a minor.

Paul Brandon Alley (DOB: 9/29/80), Hellier, Ky.: Two counts of solicitation of a minor and two counts of patronizing prostitution of a minor.

Carlos Perez-Jose (DOB: 2/11/93), Johnson City: Two counts of solicitation of a minor and two counts of patronizing prostitution of a minor.

Bruce M. Byrd (DOB: 3/12/83), Spartanburg, S.C.: Two counts of solicitation of a minor and two counts of patronizing prostitution of a minor.