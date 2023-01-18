Bristol, Va. abortion clinic seeks lawsuit dismissal

A Bristol, Virginia abortion clinic is seeking dismissal of a lawsuit filed against it by their landlord, which claims they were misled over how the property would be used.

In December 2022, the landlord, Kilo Delta, LLC, sued the clinic, Bristol Women's Health, PLLC, seeking rescission, or termination, of their May 2022 lease agreement. In the complaint, Kilo Delta's counsel alleges “fraud, concealment and misrepresentation” by Bristol Women’s Health and its executives, Wesley F. Adams, Jr. and Diane Derzis.

The complaint was filed in Bristol Virginia Circuit Court.

According to the initial filing, the clinic’s agent told the owner that their property at 2603 Osborne St. would be used as a medical clinic, specifically a general family practice. In May 2022, a lease was executed commencing June 1, 2022 over a one-year term for $35,000, $25,000 of which was to be paid within four days of the lease execution with the remaining $10,000 to be paid after six months, according to court documents.

According to the complaint, two days after they had handed over the keys to the place, the owners of Kilo Delta — Chad King and Chase King — were informed by an employee of theirs that the new tenant operated an abortion clinic in Bristol, Tennessee and suspected they intended to do the same at the Osborne Street property just across the state line in Virginia, considering the Supreme Court ruling that triggered an abortion ban across the Volunteer State.

The Kings unsuccessfully tried to persuade their tenant to terminate the lease, according to the complaint, which claims Kilo Delta experienced “great financial loss and lost business opportunity”, a damaged reputation, “humiliation” and “great mental anguish” as a result of unknowingly renting to an abortion provider. The complaint alleges the defendants — listed as Bristol Women’s Health, Adams and Derzis — engaged in “collective fraud” for which the landlord should be granted lease termination and monetary damages.

In a response filed Jan. 6, the defense's attorney questioned why the property owner waited six months — and until after the year’s rent was paid— to take legal action. Due to Kilo Delta’s delay in filing suit, the clinic’s attorney states in their filings that the relief being sought by the landlord should be barred by the court.

The defense also claims that the lease was “ratified” by the landlord’s acceptance of rent payments and its approval of property repairs and improvements paid by the tenant.

In its demurrer — or objection and request for dismissal — defense attorney Alexis Tahinci denies any fraud or concealment and states that the plaintiff’s complaint fails to detail any claim upon which relief can be granted, adding that Kilo Delta could have easily researched Adams and Derzis online, but did not.

“Defendants cannot be liable for any failure of Plaintiff to exercise due diligence to investigate proposed tenants or determine the nature of the services to be performed on the premises,” the objection says.

A rescission of the lease would cause the clinic loss, the defense adds, claiming the landlord never asked about the nature of the medical services during the leasing process and never included abortion-related wording in the agreement.

“The Kings' regrets about the deal they made and their lack of due diligence do not entitle them to rescission of the valid contract they chose to enter,” says a filing from the defense.

A judge has made no rulings to date.