Bristol Tennessee City Council to vote on landfill legal action

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Bristol Tennessee’s City Council is set to vote Tuesday night to open the door for possible legal action against its Twin City over the issues surrounding Bristol, Virginia’s beleaguered landfill.
For almost a year, the smells and fumes from Bristol, Virginia’s landfill have reportedly been the source of many headaches, both literally and figuratively, on both sides of the state line. The council will vote whether or not to give its legal counsel permission to present the city of Bristol, Virginia with a notice of intent to pursue legal remedies.
Joel Kellogg, the co-founder of HOPE (Healing Our Polluted Environment) for Bristol, expressed his approval of the Bristol Tennessee City Council’s actions and hopes that this move will spotlight the Bristol, Virginia landfill at a state and federal level.
“I think the city of Bristol, Tennessee has done everything in their power, up to this point, to get some relief for our residents. … They’re leaving no stone unturned to do that,” Kellogg said. “I see it gaining more attention on, you know, a higher state and maybe even national level. It’s the beginning of some action that will escalate to the point where they [Bristol, Virginia officials] won’t have a choice.”
Bristol Tennessee Mayor Mahlon Luttrell declined to comment on the agenda item for Tuesday’s meeting, as did council member Lea Powers. City Manager Bill Sorah was unavailable for comment.
If the Bristol Tennessee City Council gives the green light to its legal counsel, Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders LLP, the city of Bristol, Virginia would then have a 60-day window to come up with an agreement or settle with Bristol, Tennessee upon receiving the notice of intent.
If the 60 days pass with no resolution, Bristol, Tennessee will have the option to follow through with legal action.
The Bristol Tennessee City Council retained outside legal counsel in October. The city also initiated independent environmental testing at the landfill property itself and surrounding areas. The results of that testing have not been made known.