Bristol man receives 264-month prison sentence

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. — A Bristol, Tennessee man was sentenced to 22 years in prison Wednesday as part of a plea agreement.

Michael Shane Moore, 40, was sentenced to 264 months in prison by Judge Clifton L. Corner in U.S. District Court in Greeneville, according to a written statement.

As part of the plea agreement filed with the court, Moore agreed to plead guilty to possession with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. Moore was also found to be a career offender by the judge, based on his criminal history, according to the statement. After his incarceration, Moore will be on supervised release for a period of 5 years.

According to the plea agreement, officers with the Bristol Tennessee Police Department located a stolen vehicle at a motel. The officers saw Moore exit the motel and get into the stolen car. Officers detained Moore and, during the course of their investigation, learned that he was in possession of 95 grams of methamphetamine, $1,528 in cash and a .45 caliber pistol.

“There has been an increase of vehicles thefts, illegal firearms possession and narcotics distribution in our communities. The outcome of this case is the result of extremely great work that was performed by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms and our law enforcement partners,” said ATF Special Agent in Charge Mickey French.

This case was the result of an investigation by the Bristol Tennessee Police Department and the ATF.

“This is a great example of the teamwork and cooperation, throughout the entire system that allows us all to be successful in our mission to ensure a safe, healthy environment for our community to thrive,” said Bristol Tennessee Police Chief Matt Austin.

dmcgee@bristolnews.com | Twitter: @DMcGeeBHC

