Bristol man faces attempted murder charge in Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — A Bristol Tennessee man is due in court today on a charge of attempted second-degree murder.

Micah Neil Turner, age not given, of Bristol, Tennessee, was charged with attempted second degree murder by the Johnson City Police.

The arrest stems from a Nov. 9, 2022, incident where officers responded to a call of shots fired at 1740 Nathaniel Dr., Johnson City. Upon arrival, officers located a male subject lying on the pavement with a gunshot wound to his lower abdomen, police said.

The investigation revealed that the suspect had fled to the Charlottesville, Virginia area after the incident.

Investigators were able to locate Turner in Charlottesville, with the assistance of the Albemarle County Police Department.

On Jan. 6, Turner was released from the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail after waiving extradition. He was transported to the Washington County Detention Center in Tennessee, where he is being held in lieu of a $100,000 bond.

Arraignment is set for 1:30 p.m. on Thursday in Washington County General Sessions Court in Tennessee.