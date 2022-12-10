Bristol man charged with murder in Thursday shooting

The Bristol Virginia Police Department has arrested a suspect in the Thursday night shooting on Harvey Lane that left one man dead and his brother hospitalized.

According to a press release from the Bristol Virginia Police Department, Wynston Scott Rhinehart, 25, of Bristol, Virginia, has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder in the death of Christopher D. Carter, 29, of Bristol, Virginia, and the malicious wounding of D'Quares D. Carter, 24, also of Bristol, Virginia. The two shooting victims are brothers.

As of Friday night, D'Quares Carter remained in critical condition.

Rhinehart was also charged with two counts of using a firearm in the commission of a felony. He is being held without bond in the Southwest Regional Jail.

The shooting occurred on Harvey Lane in Bristol, Virginia, at around 10:20 p.m. Thursday night, police say.

Officers from the Bristol Virginia Police Department had responded to what they described as an unrelated call in the area of the shooting when they heard gunshots, a department news release issued Friday said.