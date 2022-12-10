 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured top story

Bristol man charged with murder in Thursday shooting

  • 0
Rhinehart.jpg

Wynston Scott Rhinehart

The Bristol Virginia Police Department has arrested a suspect in the Thursday night shooting on Harvey Lane that left one man dead and his brother hospitalized.

According to a press release from the Bristol Virginia Police Department, Wynston Scott Rhinehart, 25, of Bristol, Virginia, has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder in the death of Christopher D. Carter, 29, of Bristol, Virginia, and the malicious wounding of D'Quares D. Carter, 24, also of Bristol, Virginia. The two shooting victims are brothers.

As of Friday night, D'Quares Carter remained in critical condition.

Rhinehart was also charged with two counts of using a firearm in the commission of a felony. He is being held without bond in the Southwest Regional Jail.

The shooting occurred on Harvey Lane in Bristol, Virginia, at around 10:20 p.m. Thursday night, police say.

People are also reading…

Officers from the Bristol Virginia Police Department had responded to what they described as an unrelated call in the area of the shooting when they heard gunshots, a department news release issued Friday said.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

These self-healing robots could revolutionize robotics forever

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts