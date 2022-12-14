 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured top story breaking

Boswell trial pushed back to 2025

  • 0
Megan Boswell Status Hearing

Megan Boswell exiting the courtroom Wednesday after a new trial date of February 2025 was set. A status hearing of April 2023 was also set during the brief December status hearing Wednesday morning at the Sullivan County Justice Center.

 Emily Ball Bristol Herald Courier

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. – The murder trial for Megan Boswell has been reset again – this time for 2025.

Boswell, who is accused of killing her 15-month-old child Evelyn, is now set to go to trial Feb. 3, 2025. The trial was scheduled for February 2023, but Boswell’s first attorney was dismissed from the case in October. Gene Scott now represents Boswell and has to prepare for the trial.

In September, an expert witness testified Evelyn’s death was a homicide caused by asphyxia. She was found in a trash can inside a building on a family property in Blountville in March 2020. Boswell was charged with murder in August 2020.

Boswell’s charges also include aggravated child abuse, 11 counts of false reporting, abuse of a corpse and aggravated child neglect. Her next court date is April 21, 2023.

cshomaker@bristolnews.com

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

FTX founder charged with multiple financial crimes

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts