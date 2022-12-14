Boswell trial pushed back to 2025

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. – The murder trial for Megan Boswell has been reset again – this time for 2025.

Boswell, who is accused of killing her 15-month-old child Evelyn, is now set to go to trial Feb. 3, 2025. The trial was scheduled for February 2023, but Boswell’s first attorney was dismissed from the case in October. Gene Scott now represents Boswell and has to prepare for the trial.

In September, an expert witness testified Evelyn’s death was a homicide caused by asphyxia. She was found in a trash can inside a building on a family property in Blountville in March 2020. Boswell was charged with murder in August 2020.

Boswell’s charges also include aggravated child abuse, 11 counts of false reporting, abuse of a corpse and aggravated child neglect. Her next court date is April 21, 2023.